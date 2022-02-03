Former President Donald Trump touted the GOP’s inroads with Hispanic communities across the country, taking credit for the increased support.

“It’s been a great relationship,” Mr. Trump said of Hispanics joining the GOP. “They’re incredible people, energetic. They have tremendous entrepreneurial skills. If you look at small businesses across the country, you got a lot of Hispanics. I like them and they like me … it’s a whole different Republican Party now because of [them].”

He made the remarks on the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s podcast “The Red Zone” hosted by Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the campaign committee for Senate Republicans.

Mr. Trump cited his support among Hispanics, particularly Cuban Americans, in the 2020 election in Texas and Florida, both states the former president won.

“We did incredibly with Cuban Americans, Cuban people,” Mr. Trump said. “People that want to go back and say hello to their country, but they’ve been hurt very badly by the Castro regime.”

Mr. Trump outperformed his 2016 campaign among Hispanic voters, earning one in three votes from them nationwide, according to exit polling by The New York Times.

Mr. Trump’s remarks coincide with expanded efforts by the national GOP to continue making strides in Hispanic and minority communities.

The Republican National Committee opened more than 20 community centers to reach voters of color ahead of a critical midterm year, where the GOP has an advantage in its quest to flip control of the House.

Several of the centers were opened in Hispanic communities in Texas and Florida, as well as in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.