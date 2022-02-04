The House on Friday passed its version of sweeping legislation aimed at bolstering U.S. competition with China, marking a culmination of months of negotiations that Republicans say did not include them.

The near party-line 222 to 210 vote to pass the bill sets up a face-off with the Senate over reconciling the vastly different proposals from the two chambers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said her bill will “bring the manufacturing of critical goods, including semiconductor chips, back to our shores - while restoring American leadership in research and innovation and promoting American values on the world stage.

The nearly 3,000-page bill is a hodgepodge of stalled spending on U.S. science and technology, including $52 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and $45 billion to shore up U.S. supply chains.

Democrats have also slipped in provisions to accomplish other priorities for the party. The bill includes $8 billion in funds aimed at helping developing countries address climate change. It also includes funding to make the U.S. less reliant on Chinese solar technology.

Republicans have railed the bill as a “foreign policy failure that funnels “taxpayer dollars into an unaccountable UN slush fund without addressing threats to U.S. national security posed by China.

“This legislation could send U.S. taxpayer money to fund green energy projects built on the CCP’s genocide against its own people. To fund their slave labor. To prop up their forced abortions, said Rep. Michael T. McCaul of Texas, the ranking Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

“This is a moral issue. It’s the test of our time. If we allow this legislation to pass, we will be on the wrong side of history. We will be helping the CCP to build the future of global energy on a foundation of slave labor and genocide, he said.

Democrats dubbed the bill the COMPETES Act, achieving that acronym with the title America Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing Pre-Eminence in Technology and Economic Strength Act.

The bill serves as the lower chamber’s version of the Senate’s $250 billion U.S. Innovation and Competition Act which passed in June with the support of eighteen Republicans and 50 Democrats.

The House version, on the other hand, has been plagued by months of stalled negotiations, and both chambers have toiled with separate versions of legislation that combine a wide swath of tough-on-China measures put forward by lawmakers.

House Republicans voiced frustration with the process, saying they have been sidelined while Democrats hammered out key details.

The legislation is a priority for Democrats. The sweeping legislation would be a big win for Mr. Biden, who has been hobbled by a string of legislative defeats.

Mr. Biden has struggled to untangle a global supply chain hobbled by shipping delays and backlogs. The U.S. has also been edged out of semiconductor manufacturing in recent decades by overseas producers.

In November, Mrs. Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, vowed to deliver the legislation to the president’s desk as soon as possible.

But a final bill could still be months away as the two chambers go to conference to smooth out differences between the House and Senate versions. The final version will need support from 10 Republicans in the evenly divided Senate before the bill is passed into law.

As of Friday’s passage in the House, there were no firm dates set to begin negotiations, and it remains unclear if Democrats will have the political steam to get the bill over the finish line before midterm elections.

Sen. Todd Young, an Indiana Republican who worked on the Senate version, committed to making the final bill more palatable for House Republicans.

Both chambers will vote again on the final version once a deal is reached.

“We’ll send House Republicans a much better option to vote on in the next couple of months, Mr. Young said.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.