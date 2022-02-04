The Republican National Committee voted Friday to formally censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over their involvement in the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger have been outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump and his unsubstantiated stolen election claims.

The resolution from David Bossie, an RNC member from Maryland and Trump ally, and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel passed on a voice vote during the party’s winter meeting in Salt Lake City.

The resolution reads, in part, that Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger “demonstrated, with actions and words, that they support Democrat efforts to destroy President Trump more than they support winning back a Republican majority in 2022,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The resolution also said Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger were participating in “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

It passed days after Mr. Trump floated the possibility of pardoning those convicted in the Jan. 6 attack if he runs and wins the presidency in 2024.

Ms. Cheney released a statement Thursday lamented that Republicans are willingly being held “hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy.”

“I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump,” she said. “History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”

Mr. Kinzinger also pushed back, saying he has been “a member of the Republican Party long before Donald Trump entered the field.” He also said, “My values and core beliefs remain the same and have not wavered.”

“I’m a conservative who believes in truth, freedom, and upholding the Constitution of the United States,” he said. “They’ve allowed conspiracies and toxic tribalism hinder their ability to see clear-eyed.”

Ms. Cheney faces a primary challenge from Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman. Mr. Kinzinger is not seeking reelection.

Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger were among the 10 Republican House lawmakers that voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

They have faced sharp criticism from Mr. Trump and his allies, including House Republican leaders, who opposed establishing a 9-11 style commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6 and the later House select committee that is now probing the riot.

Ms. Cheney also was booted from her post as House conference chair and the Wyoming GOP voted to expel her from the party.

Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger broke with House Republican leaders by agreeing to participate in the House Jan. 6 committee.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who is a Trump critic but also the uncle of Ms. McDaniel, defended Ms. Cheney.

“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol,” Mr. Romney said in a tweet. “Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.”

