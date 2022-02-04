Spike Lee is teaming up with ESPN to direct a multipart documentary on former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

ESPN Films said the series would feature extensive interviews with Mr. Kaepernick as well as never-before-seen videos from his archives. The documentary will provide “a full first-person account of his journey,” according to NFL Films.

Mr. Kaepernick has been one of the most polarizing figures in sports in recent years. He last played in the NFL with the 49ers in 2016, the year he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice in America.

The NFL has encouraged teams to sign Mr. Kaepernick even after he sued the NFL claiming teams colluded with the league to keep him out of pro football. He was never signed to a contract.

Mr. Lee has directed films for ESPN before. He chronicled L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant in a 2009 series called “Kobe Doin’ Work.”

ESPN did not announce a release date or title for the Kaepernick documentary.

