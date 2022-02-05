One person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting near Virginia Tech’s campus.

Blacksburg police responded to a report of shots fired at a hookah lounge in downtown Blacksburg just before midnight on Friday.

Police announced early Saturday that the incident remains under investigation.

“This incident continues to be a complex, ongoing case that has shifted to a homicide investigation,” a police spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

Police have not released the names of the victims or details behind the severity of injuries of those who were transported to hospitals.

The department has not yet confirmed whether any suspects have been taken into custody.

Virginia Tech lifted its advisory to secure in place early Saturday morning.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands confirmed that one of the injured was a Virginia Tech student.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured,” Mr. Sands said. “Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us. Please care for yourself and seek assistance if you need it.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.