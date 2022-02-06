Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Sunday the Republican National Committee’s decision to classify the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as “legitimate political discourse” is “absolutely wrong.”

Ms. Murkowski, a Republican, said she felt the need to speak out because she was elected to represent the people of Alaska and not always toe the party line.

“When there is a conflict, when the party is taking an approach to saying things that I think are absolutely wrong I think it is my responsibility as an Alaska senator speaking out for Alaskans to just speak the truth,” she said on CNN State of the Union.

The Republican National Committee passed a resolution Friday formally censuring Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois over their involvement in the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

The resolution said Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger — two of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol riot — “have demonstrated, with actions and words, that they support Democrat efforts to destroy President Trump more than they support winning back a Republican majority in 2022.”

“Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse, and they are both utilizing their past professed political affiliation to mask Democrat abuse of prosecutorial power for partisan purposes,” the resolution says.

Ms. Murkowski soon after took to Twitter to criticize the resolution.

“What happened on January 6, 2021 was an effort to overturn a lawful election resulting in violence and destruction at the Capitol,” she said. “We must not legitimize those actions which resulted in loss of life and we must learn from that horrible event so history does not repeat itself.”“As Americans we must acknowledge those tragic events, and we cannot allow a false narrative to be created,” Ms. Murkowski said. “We cannot deny the truth—to suggest it was “legitimate political discourse” is just wrong.”

Ms. Murkowski is part of a bipartisan group of senators who are seeking to change the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to eliminate some of the “ambiguities” in the law that have been blamed for spurring on the Jan. 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol.

