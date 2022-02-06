White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment, though he said there is still a chance for a diplomatic breakthrough.

In an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Mr. Sullivan said President Biden has rallied the nation’s allies and provided support to the Ukrainians in the hopes of preventing an attack.

“We’re in the window where something could happen. That is, a military escalation and invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time,” he said. “We believe that the Russians have put in place the capabilities to mount a significant military operation into Ukraine, and we have been working hard to prepare a response.”

“Either way, we are ready, our allies are ready and we’re trying to help the Ukrainian people get ready as well,” he said.

Mr. Sullivan hammered home the same message during appearances on “Fox News Sunday” and ABC’s “This Week.”

“We believe that there is a very distinct possibility that Vladimir Putin will order an attack on Ukraine,” he said. “It could take a number of different forms. It could happen as soon as tomorrow or it could take some weeks yet.”

The Biden administration has said they believe the Russian military has assembled 70% of the forces it would need to mount a full invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and its NATO allies have been scrambling to deter a Russian incursion into Ukraine.

Things escalated last week after Mr. Biden ordered the deployment of around 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland, Germany and Romania, in what amounted to a show of force for the nation’s allies.

Mr. Biden has placed 8,500 troops in the United States on “heightened alert.”

Mr. Sullivan said the scope of a Russian incursion could range from a full-scale invasion of Ukraine to an attempt to annex the occupied territories in eastern Ukraine known as the Donbass.

Mr. Sullivan said the administration has made it clear that if Russia invades, the Russian-owned Nord 2 stream gas pipeline “will not move forward.”

“Russia understands that,” he said. “We are coordinated with our allies on that and that will be the reality if Russia chooses to move forward.”

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.