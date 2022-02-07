Pharmacies CVS and Walgreens have lifted limits on the number of at-home COVID-19 tests that customers can purchase.

As the omicron variant spread, CVS had been limiting customers to six tests per purchase, while Walgreens was even more strict, capping the number of tests at four.

But with supplies increasing while cases have dropped — the numbers are down 53.1% from their peak on Jan. 15, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the pharmacies felt comfortable lifting the restrictions.

“We’ve worked with our vendors to increase inventory of OTC COVID-19 tests and have removed all product limits on those products at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and on CVS.com,” a CVS spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch.

The Biden administration now requires private insurance companies to cover the cost of eight COVID-19 tests each month for each covered member. Additionally, the administration launched a website allowing people to order four free tests per household.

Medicare will also cover up to eight free tests per month, plus the cost of PCR and antigen tests when ordered by a physician, nurse practitioner, or other health care professional.

