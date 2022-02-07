Former President Donald Trump advised Joe Rogan on Monday night against trying to appease his cancel culture attackers, saying they will never be satisfied.

The popular podcaster has come under increasing fire in recent weeks, first for purported COVID misinformation and then for his direct use of the n-word in some old podcasts.

He has responded to the former by agreeing to be more careful and to the latter by apologizing over the weekend and removing some old episodes.

Bad move, Mr. Trump advised.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he‘s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics. How many ways can you say you’re sorry?,” the former president said.

Mr. Trump told Mr. Rogan to go back to being himself, the persona that gave his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” millions of followers and a contract with Spotify worth $100 million.

“Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!” Mr. Trump said.

