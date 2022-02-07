The White House’s top science adviser reportedly resigned Monday night for mistreating and bullying subordinates.

Eric Lander submitted his resignation as director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy on Monday evening, the Washington Post reported.

After an internal review found credible evidence that Mr. Lander had repeatedly demeaned colleagues, especially women, the White House had spent much of Monday explaining why he was still on the job, contrary to one of President Biden’s first promises as president.

On his first day in office, Mr. Biden told staff members at a swearing-in ceremony that if “I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot — no if, ands or buts.”

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki had struggled to reconcile that vow at a press conference Monday, saying that a year ago, there was no White House “process” to investigate complaints.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.