Robert Taylor was a lucky man on Jan. 8 — only he didn’t know it.

The Arizona man won more than $229,000 at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, but an error in the slot machine meant Mr. Taylor walked away unaware of his big score.

“Due to a communications error that occurred, the slot machine experienced a malfunction that prevented Mr. Taylor and casino personnel from realizing that a progressive jackpot had been won,” the Nevada Gaming Patrol Board said in a statement. “By the time an extensive review of the slot machine and the communications technology was completed, confirming the jackpot had been won, Mr. Taylor had returned home to Arizona.”

After initial attempts to track down Mr. Taylor were unsuccessful, the gaming board launched a full investigation. The investigation included sifting through hours of surveillance video, several witness interviews, electronic purchase information and ride-share data.

“I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him,” said James Taylor, chief of the board’s enforcement division and no relation to Robert Taylor.

Robert Taylor was identified on Jan. 28 and picked up his winnings shortly after.

“This has been a great example of government working together for the benefit of the public,” James Taylor said.

