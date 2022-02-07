A Home Depot cashier in Arizona was arrested for swapping almost $400,000 of the store’s money with counterfeit currency he purchased on Amazon, the U.S. Secret Service said in a news release Friday.

Adrian Jean Pineda was a vault associate at the home improvement store, which made him responsible for organizing cash from the registers and depositing the receipts at a Wells Fargo bank.

Secret Service agents arrested Mr. Pineda at the Home Depot in Tempe, Arizona, on Jan. 31.

From January 2018 to January 2022, Home Depot recorded $387,500 in losses due to receiving counterfeit notes in their cash deposits, according to the complaint.

Agents seized $5,000 in counterfeit currency and recovered $5,300 in genuine currency during the arrest, and an additional $22,000 in genuine currency was recovered in a search of Mr. Pineda’s residence.

