Boxing with Democrats? Could be. The old “rope-a-dope” boxing strategy could prove useful in politics. Some contend that this method of tiring out an opponent through passive inaction — then landing a strategic punch — could work for the GOP in the near future, particularly if President Biden nominates a far left replacement for retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

He’ll be looking for a “confirmation brawl” with Republicans as the midterm elections approach, says David Catron, a columnist for The American Spectator.

But beware the brawl, Mr. Catron counsels.

“Biden has little choice but to nominate one of the radical judges supported by the far left-wing of his party. He and the Democratic leadership desperately need a knock-down-drag-out fight with the GOP in order to rile up their base enough to turn out in November,” he predicts.

“They will portray the confirmation process as a right-wing lynch mob and the corporate media will collude with them by providing deceptive video and sound bites. But if the Republicans pursue the ‘rope-a-dope’ strategy, the Democrats will never lay a glove on them. The ‘Party of Jefferson and Jackson’ will stumble exhausted to defeat in the midterms,” Mr. Catron advises.

A SUGGESTION IN VIRGINIA

Virginia Delegate A.C. Cordoza of Hampton, the only Black Republican in the commonwealth’s legislature, recently revealed he was denied membership to the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus because he did not support the group’s agenda, which includes gun control and insurance coverage for abortions.

“I asked myself what any of those things mentioned have to do with being Black? The answer is, it has nothing to do with being Black. It’s about being leftists. And that means that the caucus is not about being Black. It’s about being leftists.” Mr. Cordoza said during a Feb. 3 speech before his peers — described as “emotive” by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, which tracked his comments.

“I’m a legislator. I’m Black, and I want to help the Black community,” he said. “Maybe I need to start my own caucus — the Virginia Non-Leftist Black Caucus,” Mr. Cordoza advised his audience.

“Right now, it’ll be a caucus of one but that’s OK,” he said.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, also a Black Republican, offered a comment on the situation.

“We’re trying to start a new caucus. Name suggestions?” she tweeted in the aftermath, offering her own picks.

“The You’re Not Black Enough Caucus. The No More Division Caucus. The Welcome Caucus. The Let’s Do Away With Caucuses Caucus and The FRIEND Caucus,” Mrs. Sears wrote.

A SHORTAGE IN FLORIDA

Democratic candidates are scarce in the Sunshine State as the midterm elections loom in Florida, this according to the Miami Herald.

“Just seven months to the August primary, Democrats have little clue whose names they’ll be marking on their ballots for two of South Florida’s most competitive congressional races. Evidence is piling up that Democrats in Florida have no clear bench of candidates willing to challenge Republican incumbents in South Florida, in what’s expected to be a daunting and expensive 2022 cycle for their party,” the news organization reports.

Such concerns sent Democratic members of Congress hailing from California, New Mexico and North Carolina and of course Florida itself to a meeting Monday in Miami to examine such trends, the paper said — along with the emergence of misinformation and disinformation in Spanish-speaking communities in Miami and elsewhere, which could affect their vote when the time comes.

“The reality? Hispanic voters know Democrats’ socialist agenda of higher prices, lower paychecks and rising crime is hurting their communities and families. Just look at South Florida where no one wants to run as a Democrat in key House races,” said a brief analysis of these dynamics from the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“Democrats continue to believe Hispanic voters are misinformed when in reality they are fully aware of how Democrats’ socialist agenda will hurt their communities,” observes Camille Gallo, spokesperson for the organization, in a statement shared with “Inside the Beltway.”

MEANWHILE AT THE OLYMPICS

NBC Sports reveals that the network drew an audience of 14.4 million viewers watching on TV during its first full day broadcasting the Olympic Winter Games. Those monitoring the games on Peacock and other streaming platforms brought the total up to nearly 16 million viewers, according to preliminary data.

“We look forward to continuing our momentum with the competition tonight and in the weeks ahead,” noted NBC Sports chair Pete Bevacqua in a statement.

That’s not a bad idea.

Multiple news organizations are now pointing out that viewership is down by 43%. Some 23.8 million viewers watched opening ceremonies for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Analysts cite multiple reasons, including China’s strict pandemic policies, smaller TV audiences overall, the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the host nation and other matters.

“There is a measure of Olympic fatigue,” advised Dan Wetzel, a columnist for Yahoo Sports.

POLL DU JOUR

• 35% of U.S. adults expect that Republicans will win a majority in the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections; 71% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 42% of men and 29% of women also agree.

• 21% overall expect that Democrats will win the Senate majority in November; 4% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 21% of men and 21% of women also agree.

• 12% say the Senate will remain evenly divided between both parties; 7% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 10% of men and 14% of women also agree.

• 32% overall are not sure which political party will win the Senate; 19% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 27% of men and 36% of women also agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 29-Feb. 1.

