The IRS said Monday it is abandoning its push to use facial recognition technology on taxpayers, after massive bipartisan pushback from senior lawmakers who called the idea a disaster for privacy and security.

Agency officials had said the move was intended to protect taxpayers who wanted to get a look at their tax records, giving the agency a way of weeding out scammers.

But the IRS‘s record of computer problems and the fact that a third party was involved in running the service left Democrats and Republicans fuming over the idea.

“The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition.”

The IRS said the transition will happen “over the coming weeks” as the agency tries to manage the current tax-filing season without major disruptions.

Taxpayers have been able to file returns electronically and pay their bills without having to submit to the technology. But those registering for accounts to access their old IRS records were to be asked to register with ID.me, a private vendor, for verification.

Among the possible methods for verifying identity was to submit a “selfie” video, lawmakers said.

“The IRS has unilaterally decided to allow an outside contractor to stand as the gatekeeper between citizens and necessary government services,” a group of Republican senators wrote in a letter to the IRS last week.

They pointed out the government’s poor history with respect to private information.

The Office of Personnel Management saw millions of files containing deeply sensitive personal information hacked. And the IRS itself is regularly targeted. In 2019 the agency estimated it faced 1.4 billion cyber attacks annually.

In 2015, the IRS revealed it had been successfully breached in what became known as the “Get Transcript” hack.

Hackers were able to match someone’s personal information such as a Social Security number and date of birth, along with some taxpayer information, to get into their records of part IRS interactions.

Lawmakers said they understood the IRS‘s desire to find technology to prevent those sorts of breakdowns, but said facial recognition software was the wrong way to do it.

“The Treasury Department has made the smart decision,” said Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon Democrat and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.