A pair of New York Democrats are taking heat for not wearing masks during indoor photo-ops even as they urge residents to cover their faces as part of the COVID-19 fight.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman was pictured, maskless, smiling with masked students during a visit to New Rochelle High School on Jan. 31. A statewide mask mandate remains in effect as New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul appeals a ruling that struck it down.

Days later, the congressman told everyone to “mask up” in a tweet, prompting users to urge him to follow his own advice.

Brand-new New York City Mayor Eric Adams, meanwhile, faced backlash for photos taken of him at a Bronx Little Italy restaurant on Sunday without a mask.

Persons who are fully vaccinated can choose not to wear a mask inside a restaurant under state law, though some people chafed at Mr. Adams’ photo-op because he is doubling down on keeping a mask mandate in schools.

Over the weekend, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams of Georgia faced backlash over photos of her, maskless, surrounded by masked children in Atlanta.

