A Milwaukee man who was one of the FBI‘s 10 most wanted fugitives was finally captured in Mexico on Feb. 3 after 16 years on the run.

A tip to the FBI led authorities to Octaviano Juarez-Corro’s location in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Mr. Juarez-Corro was wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder after a shooting on May 29, 2006, in Milwaukee‘s South Shore Park that killed two people and injured three others — including Mr. Juarez-Corro’s wife.

Mr. Juarez-Corro and his wife were reportedly in the final stages of a divorce. The couple has a daughter, who was 3 years old at the time of the shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued on June 1, 2006. Mr. Juarez-Corro was added to the FBI‘s 10 most wanted list in September 2021.

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office said in a statement.

“The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe. I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families.”

Mr. Juarez-Corro was the 525th person placed on the FBI‘s Most Wanted List, which started in 1950.

