Sen. Ted Cruz is demanding the Biden administration launch an investigation into GoFundMe’s decision to suspend the fundraising page of Canadian truckers who have shut down the capital of Ottawa in a protest over COVID-19 restrictions.

The Texas Republican said during a Sunday appearance on FOX Business Network that he had sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission, a federal agency responsible for consumer protection, requesting the probe.

“When people gave money, they gave money under the promise it would go to the Freedom Convoy, not to whatever left-wing political ideology GoFundMe and other Silicon Valley companies support,” Mr. Cruz told Fox host Maria Bartiromo. “They are deceiving consumers and it is wrong.”

Last week GoFundMe suspended the fundraising page for the Canadian Freedom Convoy, a group of truckers protesting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s coronavirus restrictions and U.S. border controls blocking unvaccinated drivers. The fundraising page was started to ensure the truckers would be able to cover the cost of fuel, shelter and food as they waged their protest on the streets of the Canadian capital.

The page raised more than $10 million before GoFundMe pulled the plug, arguing the fundraiser may have violated its code of conduct. The online fundraising pioneer has offered to let the Freedom Convoy’s organizer decide where the roughly $9 million remaining in donations can be sent.

“It is theft on the part of GoFundMe,” Mr. Cruz said. “Let me say, the Canadian truckers are heroes. They are patriots marching for your freedom and for my freedom.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.