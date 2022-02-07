Police are currently on the lookout for three inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, Tenn., on Friday and may be in the Virginia area.

The escapees were identified as Tobias Carr, Johnny Brown and Timothy Sarver, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Capt. Andy Seabolt of the sheriff’s office told WCYB that the inmates escaped through an air vent on the roof.

Mr. Carr was charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence.

Mr. Brown was being held on charges of failure to appear, harassment, domestic assault, and violation of a protective order.

Mr. Sarver was charged with auto theft and unlawful possession of a weapon.

In an update posted to Facebook Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said they believe the suspects may be in the Pulaski, Virginia, area.

“The investigation has led us to believe that the inmates may possibly be in a white, 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck. The truck has a regular cab with a short bed. The vehicle registration that may possibly be on the truck is Tennessee registration 830GSD,” the post said.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the three fugitives. The truck was believed to be spotted in the New River Valley area of Virginia Sunday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service are helping with the investigation.

