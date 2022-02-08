If you’re a Wordle junkie, you probably spend some time searching for ways to better your word choice.

The popular online game forces users to guess a common, five-letter word in up to six tries. A math expert with a popular YouTube channel is trying to help people up their game.

Grant Sanderson, who runs YouTube channel 3Blue1Brown, has found that there are about 13,000 possible words. Of those, about 2,300 would be commonly used.

Mr. Sanderson’s algorithm uses information theory — defined as “the mathematical treatment of the concepts, parameters and rules governing the transmission of messages through communication systems,” according to Science Direct.

Mr. Sanderson deduced that the best word to start with is CRANE.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.