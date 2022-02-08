American University in Washington unknowingly distributed fake KN95 masks to students during the first week of in-person classes, according to the student newspaper.

University officials told The Eagle the masks “did not meet the standards that we were promised” after the student paper investigated inconsistencies between international standards for the masks and what students received when classroom learning resumed at the end of January.

“Once the information became clear that the first batch did not meet those standards, we are taking immediate steps to remedy that situation,” university spokesman Matthew Bennett said.

The authenticity of masks relies on international standards set in China. The coverings usually have a code, such as “GB2626-2019,” directly on the mask, but the university’s masks did not have the code on them.

Packaging for the KN95 masks obtained by The Eagle contains a “certificate of conformity” with a Chinese manufacturer and the GB2626-2006 code, but it also has spelling errors, which could be a sign of counterfeits.

The university told the newspaper it will procure new masks from the same vendor but ensure they meet necessary standards before distribution this week.

