California is ending its mask mandate but is keeping the requirement in schools for now.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the statewide indoor mask mandate will expire Feb 15. He cited a 65% drop in COVID-19 cases and stabilized hospital rates since the surge of the omicron variant.

“Unvaccinated people must still wear masks in indoor public settings,” said Mr. Newsom, a Democrat.

The mask mandate will remain in effect in schools for staff and students.

Mr. Newsom announced an end to the mask mandate more than a week after he posed maskless for pictures with Magic Johnson and others inside SoFi stadium while attending the NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

The governor defended his actions by claiming he only removed his mask for the picture, but additional footage surfaced showing him maskless during the event.

The photo drew criticism and backlash and spurred new calls to end the mask requirement.

Mr. Newsom is among a growing number of blue state governors who have set an expiration date for the mask mandates that were reimposed during omicron.

The public has grown increasingly wary of the mandates and parents have been battling the requirement for school children.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Delaware Gov. John Carney and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy have set end dates for indoor mask mandates.

