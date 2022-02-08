Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom, the NBA’s loudest critic of Communist China, will be a featured speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference later this month.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the nonprofit American Conservative Union that has hosted the CPAC event annually since 1974, announced the news Monday afternoon on Twitter.

“CONFIRMED: @EnesFreedom,” Mr. Schlapp tweeted, including a photo of the player.

In a tweet posted shortly afterward, Kanter Freedom said “the world needs to understand” that he does “not care about politics.”

“The only thing I care about is Human rights, Freedom and being the voice for the voiceless,” he tweeted.

Also Monday, Kanter Freedom appeared in a Winter Olympics ad for the free speech advocacy group Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, saying in it that “people should feel very lucky and blessed” to have human rights in the United States.”

Kanter Freedom has frequently criticized the Beijing regime and spoken out against those in the league who make comments friendly to China’s government.

