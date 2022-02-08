Secret Service agents rushed second gentleman Douglas Emhoff out of an event at Dunbar High School in Washington on Wednesday after a ‘security threat” was reported at the school.

Mr. Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was speaking with students from the Carter G. Woodson Academy of Black Studies when a Secret Service agent on his security detail approached him, whispering, “We have to go.”

A school announcement came over the intercom around 2:34 p.m. urging teachers to evacuate the school, according to a pool report from the event.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she had no information to share about the incident.

