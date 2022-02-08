The Justice Department is reportedly evaluating safe injection sites, a haven where people can use heroin and other illegal drugs in a bid to avoid fatal overdoses, though it is still considering the “appropriate guardrails” around the sites.

The position is a major reversal from the Trump administration’s position and efforts to combat a safe-consumption site in Philadelphia, raising concerns among some critics who say it will encourage illicit drug use and addiction.

“Is this a cruel joke? Drug overdose deaths are at their highest recorded levels. The Biden administration should focus on stopping traffickers instead of creating more demand for their product,” Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, tweeted late Monday with an Associated Press story confirming the Justice Department’s consideration of safe-injection sites.

New York City forged ahead with safe consumption sites in November amid lingering court battles over the sites, which already operate in Canada, Australia and Europe.

The sites are part of a concept known as harm reduction in which officials try to manage the risks from certain behaviors instead of relying on outright prohibitions.

Supporters of safe-consumption sites said intervening in overdoses at the havens could prevent overdoses. More than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021, according to federal data.

Yet the politics and optics around harm-reduction strategies are thorny.

The Washington Free Beacon reports a $30 million grant program sponsored by the Department of Health and Human Services will, starting in May, provide smoking kits provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and “any illicit substance.”

The aim is to reduce the risk of infection when smoking substances with glass pipes, which can lead to infections through cuts and sores, the Beacon reports, though places like Louisville, Kentucky cracked down the sale of crack paraphernalia amid concerns it encouraged addiction.

Communities that serve minorities or the LGBTQ community will be prioritized under the grant program, the Beacon reports, which could raise concerns that communities hit hard by the 1980s crack epidemic will suffer.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.