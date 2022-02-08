Hong Kong announced Tuesday some of its toughest social distancing policies to date as rising case counts and the omicron variant challenge the sustainability of China’s zero-COVID policy.

Carrie Lam, the city’s chief executive, said hair salons and houses of worship must close for two weeks, starting Thursday, and no more than two households can gather in private.

People visiting shopping centers, department stores and supermarkets must show a vaccine pass, according to the South China Morning Post, and fines for avoiding mandatory testing will increase.

Certain restaurants will have to cut seating capacity to four people per table.

The new restrictions coincide with 625 new coronavirus infections reported Tuesday, a daily record.

“I hope we all realize the time has come for Hong Kong to take some tough measures. And every measure that we now introduce has been undertaken in other jurisdictions including some places and countries which are very proud of their human rights and so on,” Ms. Lam said, according to the Morning Post.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of 7.5 million people but the crackdown reflects broader policies in China, where the communist government has been unwilling to entertain any sign of the virus.

The Chinese government has defended its policies as a way to preserve life and says western democracies have failed to keep death rates in check.

The zero-COVID policy reflects Beijing’s authoritarian instincts but may be unsustainable as everyday citizens suffer from the hardships of constant virus surveillance and scientists wonder if the Chinese have enough natural immunity and antibodies from domestic vaccines to keep up with variants that spun off from the coronavirus discovered in Wuhan two years ago.

The approach contrasts with American states and European nations that are gradually lifting mask mandates, curfews and other rules, saying society needs to rely on vaccines and treatments and live with the virus.

