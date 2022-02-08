The Texas rabbi held at gunpoint along with three members of his synagogue in an 11-hour standoff last month is calling on Congress to increase government grants to provide security training and resources to religious organizations at high risk of terrorist attacks.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker credits his ability to defuse the hostage crisis, in part, to training funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s nonprofit security grant program. But he said the program is woefully underfunded as the threat of violence against the Jewish community skyrockets.

“Right now there are far too many houses of worship that won’t get the support they need, especially small congregations,” Mr. Cytron-Walker said in testimony before a House subcommittee on Tuesday. “Tragically, we live in a world where all houses of worship need protection.”

That reality became abundantly clear for the rabbi on Jan. 15 when Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year old British citizen arrived at Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, claiming to have spent a cold night outside.

Mr. Cytron-Walker said he was distracted as he prepared for Shabbat services, but invited Akram inside and offered him tea. As the two spoke, the rabbi said Akram raised no red flags.

“I was wrong,” Mr. Cytron-Walker said. “I have, of course, thought about that moment a great deal. I welcomed a terrorist into my congregation. I live with that responsibility.”

Soon after being invited in, Akram took four people including Mr. Cytron-Walker hostage inside the synagogue, resulting in an 11-hour standoff with local police and the FBI. Akram demanded the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is known as “Lady al Qaeda” and has become a cause celebre for jihadists, from a federal prison in Fort Worth, which is near the synagogue.

During the standoff, Mr. Akram released one hostage after hours of negotiating with the FBI. The others escaped after Mr. Cytron-Walker threw a chair at Akram, allowing them to run for the exit.

Law-enforcement agents then shot and killed Akram when they stormed the synagogue.

The rabbi credits his ability to act quickly to the training he received from law enforcement agencies and non-profits under the security grant program.

“Six years ago almost to the day I attended the faith-based security summit that was hosted by the FBI, Homeland Security, and our regional U.S. attorney’s office,” he said. “Since then I have participated in about a half dozen security workshops offered by the FBI, ADL, Colleyville police, and the Secure Communities Network. Those sessions helped me to stay alert, look for an opportunity, and gave me the courage to act when I needed to.”

He said the grant program also funded security upgrades at the synagogue, including a camera system that police used in responding to the hostage situation.

But, Mr. Cytron-Walker said, his congregation was one of the lucky few to receive funding.

Last year, the program provided $180 million in grants to faith-based and nonprofit organizations at high risk of terrorist attacks, doubling the total funds available in 2020.

Still, Mr. Cytron-Walker said, fewer than half of those that applied for the grant last year received funding.

“As grateful as I am for the support and funding under the nonprofit security grant act, my understanding is that the funding is not at the level where it can meet the urgent needs of the communities it was created to protect,” he said. “Every congregation needs to be prepared, yet the gap between the need and funding is profound.”

The increase in funding has been outpaced by the threats faced by the Jewish and other faith-based communities, said Eric Fingerhut, a former Democratic lawmaker from Ohio and president and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America.

“Since the attacks on the Tree of Life Synagogue building in September of 2018, we have experienced the most intense period of violent attacks on Jews in the history of this country,” Mr. Fingerhut said. “From Pittsburgh to Poway to Muncie to Jersey City to Denver to Boston to Brooklyn and now to Colleyville. This is a moment of crisis, unique crisis, for the Jewish community in America.”

In 2021, Secure Community Network, a nonprofit security organization, recorded 11,000 reports or threats against Jewish community centers or members, according to SCN National Director and CEO Michael Masters.

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday echoed the sentiment, noting “continued calls for violence” directed at Jewish community centers, among other institutions, as part of its National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin.

“Every Jewish facility in America has to be prepared,” Mr. Masters said. “Every member of our faith has to be trained.”

Mr. Cytron-Walker said the new reality facing the Jewish community is “tragic.”

“All of us need protection,” he said. “And I believe that both Democrats and Republicans desperately want to change that reality.”

Last May, a bipartisan group of 143 lawmakers led by Reps. Bill Pascrell Jr., New Jersey Democrat, and John Katko, New York Republican called for doubling the funding available through the grant program.

On Tuesday, Florida Reps. Val Demmings and Katt Cammack, the Democratic chairwoman and top Republican of the House Homeland Security subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, respectively, also supported additional funding for the program.

“With the risks of attacks against faith-based communities, we must continue to invest in their security,” Mrs. Demings said.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.