Folk rocker Neil Young is calling on Spotify employees to leave the streaming service before it “eats [their] soul.”

Mr. Young‘s post on his website follows his demand that Spotify remove his music over his opposition to podcaster Joe Rogan, whom he accuses of spreading misinformation on COVID-19.

Mr. Young specifically called out Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

“I say Daniel Ek is your big problem,” the musician wrote. “Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are the numbers — not art, not creativity.”

Mr. Young also included a message to other artists, urging them to follow him and take their music off the streaming platform.

“You must be able to find a better place than Spotify to be the home of your art,” he wrote.

