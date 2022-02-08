It may be the least surprising invasion in recent history, should it ever take place.

Having spent months moving troops, ships, weapons and equipment to the Ukrainian border, any future Russian move into its neighbor’s territory will have completely lost all element of surprise and the host of military advantages that come with it.

It’s been a drawn-out, deliberate process that has some military strategists and wargame designers scratching their heads: From Kyiv to Paris to Washington, heads of state and military planners have had ample time to repeatedly sound the alarm that a Russian invasion may be coming, coordinate a response and help bolster the capabilities of Ukrainian forces on the country’s eastern front, who have spent many weeks fortifying their own defensive positions in preparation for war.

Cracks may have emerged among NATO allies as to how best to respond to Russian aggression, but there’s little doubt that by slow-walking its mobilization the Kremlin has decreased the chances a large-scale military invasion could succeed. Indeed, the most appealing window of opportunity may have been the holiday season of late 2021, when fears of an invasion were nearing their peak and Russia‘s Western foes were still scrambling to organize a defense.

The clear predictability of an invasion adds to what analysts say is an already unappealing reality for Mr. Putin and Russian military officials, who are virtually guaranteeing more Russian casualties with each day that passes before launching the invasion.

“I think that the Russians will in the end realize that an invasion will be no joke for them either. It will cost thousands of lives. It will inflict, if it takes place, untold damage and suffering. And it will not get them anywhere,” journalist and renowned Russia expert David Satter said in a recent conversation with The Washington Times.

“There will be no positive result. All they’ll do is unleash partisan warfare against themselves, and most important, they’ll run the threat of destabilizing the regime in Russia itself,” Mr. Satter said, explaining why he believes a Russian invasion now appears unlikely.

Moscow is still publicly sticking by its demands that NATO halt expansion, restrict troop deployments in eastern Europe and take other steps, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to cancel his threat of a “military-technical” response if he doesn’t get his way.

But there are also signs that Mr. Putin is looking for a way out of the crisis. The Russian on Monday morning held a lengthy meeting to discuss the crisis with French President Emmanuel Macron, and Mr. Macron emerged from that meeting claiming that Mr. Putin assured him that he did not intend to escalate the situation. That comment indicates that the more than 100,000 Russian troops stationed on the Ukraine border will not invade.

Still, the French leader sought to temper expectations.

“Let’s not be naive,” Mr. Macron said Tuesday. “Since the beginning of the crisis, France hasn’t been inclined to exaggerate, but at the same time, I don’t believe this crisis can be settled in a few hours, through discussions.”

Mr. Macron on Tuesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed optimism that de-escalation is on the horizon but stressed that he does not “trust words” alone from Russia. Ukrainian officials, sometimes to the consternation of Washington, have been among the most vocal saying they don’t believe a Russian invasion is imminent and have even scolded President Biden for suggesting that it is.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed Mr. Macron’s comments and pushed back on the idea that Mr. Putin had offered any guarantees.

“In the current situation, Moscow and Paris can’t be reaching any deals,” Mr. Peskov said.

The Kremlin also said clearly Tuesday that tens of thousands of Russian troops in Belarus near the Ukrainian border for joint maneuvers would be coming home when the exercises concluded Feb. 20.

Western military analysts had expressed alarm at the timing of the exercises when nerves were on edge all along Russia‘s western borders with Europe. Russian officials said it was always the plan for those forces to return home after the exercises were complete.

De-escalating the crisis

Meanwhile, regional specialists say there are signs that Mr. Putin now appears more open to negotiations and that Russia‘s formerly rock-solid stance may be thawing. They point to Mr. Putin‘s reported seven-hour meeting with Mr. Macron as evidence that Moscow may agree to further de-escalation talks with the West and possibly back off from some of the demands it made during the previous round of discussions last month.

“Of course he sticks to his positions but I’ve not got the impression that he’s in the mood for escalation,” Andrey Kortunov, head of the Russian International Affairs Council, told Reuters on Tuesday. “Probably you wouldn’t speak to an opponent for seven hours if you wanted just to lecture him and close the file.”

Russia is still taking a provocative posture on some fronts. Russia‘s Defense Ministry on Tuesday, for example, said it was sending six warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea for a set of military exercises. There also is a growing belief that the Russian government may soon formally recognize the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and other self-declared pro-Russian enclaves in eastern Ukraine. Those areas have been home to years of fighting between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists with the backing of Moscow.

Such a move could allow Mr. Putin to further chip away at Ukraine’s sovereignty, just as he did with the military annexation of Crimea in 2014, without risking an actual military operation.

But a major military invasion seems to grow less likely by the day. Specialists have been speculating for weeks that Russia, if it truly intended to invade Ukraine, would not give its enemy so much time to prepare, nor would it allow the international community months to formulate its own response by readying a coordinated set of crushing economic sanctions.

The Kremlin’s hopes that just the threat to invade would expose new cracks in the U.S.-European alliance or divide major NATO powers so far does not seem to have worked. President Biden and European leaders have also kept largely in lockstep on a threat to impose punishing economic sanctions on Moscow in the event of war.

“An invasion of Ukraine is difficult in the best conditions. The country is roughly the size of Afghanistan, and coordinating a complex armored operation presents untold opportunities for failure,” George Friedman, noted international affairs analyst and founder of the online publication Geopolitical Futures, wrote in a piece late last month.

“The Russian army has not carried out an armored operation since World War II, so the troops are inexperienced. Minimizing the possibility of an anti-Russian buildup would increase the risk to the operation,” he said. “In an operation of this magnitude, the attack should be made as early as possible. By waiting, Russia increased the risk of failure.”

“The only conclusion to be drawn is that Russia has no intention of invading Ukraine” despite the current troop build-up, he concluded.

