President Biden on Wednesday mocked former President Trump for claiming that the noise emitted from wind turbines causes cancer.

At a White House meeting with representatives from major utility companies to promote his roughly $550 billion in spending to combat climate change, Mr. Biden threw shade at his predecessor.

While the utility CEOs were talking about spending on wind energy, Mr. Biden asked about the response in their community.

“Are you still getting resistance when you start talking about wind and windmills? I know they cause cancer. Bad joke,” Mr. Biden quipped.

The leaders laughed heartily at his joke before moving on.

Mr. Trump in 2019 attacked wind power, claiming wind turbines decrease property values and cause cancer. He offered no evidence to back up his claim.

“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer,” Mr. Trump said in remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual spring dinner.

