Police in Georgia were surprised to find that what was reportedly a body found along a hiking trail was actually a “life-size doll.”

The doll was dubbed Selena, and responding officers quickly discovered that it was just a case of littering, as opposed to homicide, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

“The victim, now named Selena, is a little under the weather, but she has been having a nice day and is expected to make a full recovery,” the department joked on its Facebook page.

“In all seriousness, thank God for small blessings in that this just turned out to be a case of littering. If you know Selena or are responsible for her whereabouts, rest assured no DNA was collected and you are safe. But in the future, please make sure to dispose of your items in a responsible way.”

The post had more than 39,000 likes as of Wednesday.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.