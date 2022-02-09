Former “Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider, the quiz show’s second-winningest player, is quitting her day job after becoming a “public figure” during her 40-game run.

Ms. Schneider announced Wednesday on Twitter that she is quitting her job as an engineering manager in Oakland, California.

“Some of you may have heard, but I quit my day job yesterday!” she wrote. “It’s a bit nerve-wracking to pivot from software engineer to … public figure, I guess? But regardless of the outcome I’m so excited to spend the next couple years at least tackling this new challenge!”

Ms. Schneider was dethroned by Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma in late January. Her streak still came up far short of the all-time record, set by current host Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive games in 2004.

Ms. Schneider won more than $1.3 million, which ranks fourth for winnings on the game show. She is the most successful woman in “Jeopardy!” history and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the tournament of winners.

“This has been a show that has been part of my life as long as I can remember, that I’ve loved my whole life,” Ms. Schneider told USA Today. “To know that I’m always going to be associated with it, always going to be part of ‘Jeopardy!’ history is just a really cool feeling.”

