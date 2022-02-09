The NFL announced Wednesday that Germany will host four regular-season games over the next four years, including a game in Munich this fall.

FC Bayern Munich Stadium will be the site for two of the four games, the other two will be held at Frankfurt Stadium.

“We are very pleased to welcome Munich and Frankfurt to the NFL family and are excited to reward our fans in Germany for their passion by bringing them the spectacle of regular-season NFL football,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to staging our first game in Germany at FC Bayern Munich’s fantastic stadium later this year and to exploring areas of broader collaboration with the Bundesliga.”

The International Series slate will expand to five games in 2022 — with games headed for Munich, Mexico and England.

Dates and matchups for the games are to be determined. Each team is required to play at least one international game every eight seasons.

