Rep. Byron Donalds is a Black conservative who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and describes himself as “the proud son of a hard-working and loving single mother.”

The Florida Republican also said he is a “Trump Republican” in a conversation on Wednesday with Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, describing his admiration for former President Donald Trump.

“I think that 45 is one of the great presidents of our country even though the media and conventional liberal wisdom is that he was awful. That is simply not true,” Mr. Donalds said.

He is not so keen on the Democratic Party.

“It’s been disheartening to see that there is now a political party which has forgotten what the basis of civilization is,” he said of the Democrats.

“If you can’t have basic order, harmony and respect in communities, you can’t have an economy, you can’t educate kids, you can’t go to church, you can’t do any of the basic things that a lot of us take for granted in America. The Democrats have forgotten that,” Mr. Donalds said.

“What the Democrats have done, which is so destructive, is that they’ve taken the pain and anguish that has existed in the Black community, that a lot of Black Americans have thought and felt for a very long time,” the lawmaker continued.

“They’ve exploited that to the detriment of the people. They said they were coming to help. But you cannot be in New York City and talk about how you want to be soft on crime and you want to defund police. And now they’re trying to run around and say, ‘No, we like the police,’” he said.

The conversation between Mr. Donalds and Ms. McDaniel was released to YouTube on Wednesday.

BEN SHAPIRO’S FACEBOOK VICTORY

It’s all in the numbers. The Daily Wire — an online news source founded by talk radio host and commentator Ben Shapiro in 2015 — is dominating Facebook according to Newswhip Daily, a media industry source that tracks reader engagement across a variety of content providers.

“The Daily Wire was once again the top publisher on Facebook last month, coming in significantly ahead of every one of its rivals, with roughly as many engagements as its two closest competitors combined,” the Newswhip summary said.

In January alone, The Daily Wire enjoyed an audience of 36.6 million readers. Keep in mind, this number covers Facebook readers only.

The closest competitor was the BBC, which drew 19 million readers, The Daily Mail (17.6 million) and CNN (17.5 million).

LIBERALS LOSE ANOTHER BATTLE

Liberal-leaning cancel culture is not playing well among average Americans.

“The Left is slowly but surely losing the battle to control the American public discourse,” said the Tippinsights editorial board in a commentary piece, noting that the vigorous debates now underway nationwide over face-mask mandates — particularly in schools — showcase this trend.

Tippinsights is from the data-minded team behind the TIPP Poll, by the way — the only poll that has accurately predicted the winner of the last five U.S. presidential elections.

“Gov. Philip Murphy of New Jersey, a liberal Democrat in one of the bluest states, had just announced a return to a life of normalcy. Students, teachers and employees in state schools would no longer be required to wear masks. Other Democrat governors could now take cover (indeed, ultra-blue Connecticut joined him a few hours later) and announce the same relaxations that evil Greg Abbott of Texas and monster Ron DeSantis of Florida pushed through months ago,” the editorial board said.

The commentary also cited the “cancel” experiences of comedians Bill Maher and Dave Chapelle, and podcaster Joe Rogan.

A new TIPP Poll offers insight into public opinion.

“Do you approve or disapprove of social media giants canceling or suspending anyone who voices a different opinion than theirs on political related content?” The pollster asked 1,355 U.S. adults in a survey conducted Feb. 2-4.

It found that 63% of U.S. adults disapprove of social media sources suspending or canceling political content — that includes 81% of Republicans, 69% of independents and 48% of Democrats.

“Sir Walter Scott wrote in his 1808 poem Marmion: A Tale of Flodden Field: ‘Oh, what a tangled web we weave — when first we practice to deceive.’ Scott was describing one of his characters caught in a hopeless romance. He may well have been talking about the modern American Left,” the editorial board also noted.

ONE FOR THE TRUCKERS

The nation has become acutely aware of truck drivers and their nonstop efforts to keep the nation supplied with necessities and nonnecessities alike. They do more than that, though.

There are heroes among them.

The Truckload Carriers Association honors courageous and courteous professional drivers who have gone above and beyond their roadway role with the annual Highway Angel of the Year Award. Drivers are nominated by employers, fellow drivers or “motorists they’ve assisted and saved,” the organization says.

For the first time, the group is inviting the public to participate in this decision. Voting is now underway and will remain open until Feb. 18.

Interested? Visit Highwayangel.com to cast your vote for one of three very worthy candidates.

POLL DU JOUR

• 40% of U.S. adults agree that it is in America’s “best interest” to stop Russian aggression and help Ukraine; 39% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 55% of Democrats agree.

• 36% of those who voted for former President Donald Trump and 60% of those who voted for President Biden also agree.

• 33% overall agree that the conflict is none of America’s business; 41% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 42% of Trump voters and 20% of Biden voters also agree.

• 27% are not sure about the issue; 21% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 22% of Trump voters and 21% of Biden voters also agree.

Source: A Yahoo News Survey of 1,628 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 3-7.

