House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said allegations of U.S. Capitol Police surveilling Republican members of Congress had nothing to do with her.

Mrs. Pelosi said her authority over the House does not extend to the Capitol Police.

“I have no power over the Capitol Police. Does anybody not know that? The Capitol Police have responded to that gentleman’s allegation, and that stands as what it is, but I have no power over them,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said when The Washington Times pressed her about the allegations.

Over 30 House Republicans sent a letter this week to Mrs. Pelosi and House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, California Democrat, about reports that Capitol Police have been monitoring GOP members, their staff and constituents. They called on the leaders of the Democratic-run House to launch an investigation.

Separately, the inspector general for the Capitol Police announced a probe into accusations that one of its officers entered the office of a Republican lawmaker outside of business hours to spy, including taking photographs of material in the office.

The inspector general opened an investigation at the request of the lawmaker, Rep. Troy E. Nehls of Texas.

“This goes much deeper than an unethical entry into my office by Capitol police,” Mr. Nehls said. “This is a violation of Members’ right to speech and debate, as well as a 4th amendment violation. Could you imagine leaving your front door open and police officers enter your private home, take pictures of the inside, and then open an investigation based on those pictures?”

Mr. Nehls also accused Mrs. Pelosi of “weaponizing” the Capitol Police against him because of his criticism of Democrats and the police agency over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

“I believe that Nancy Pelosi is weaponizing the U.S. Capitol Police to investigate me in order to silence me, intimidate me— and quite honestly — destroy me,” Mr. Nehls said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Mr. Nehls told The Washington Times he believes the Capitol Police are targeting him over his criticism of the agency, relating to the death of Ashli Babbitt. Ms. Babbitt was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer when she joined a pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Capitol Police leadership have put a target on my back, but my work in exposing the security failures on January 6th, the death of Ms. Babbitt, and the sham investigation into the events of January 6th will not be deterred,” Mr. Nehls said.

In response to the IG probe, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger released a statement:

‘“The United States Capitol Police is sworn to protect Members of Congress. If a Member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious. The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the Congressman’s door was wide open. That Monday, USCP personnel personally followed up with the Congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed. No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff.”

Mr. Nehls said Chief Manger’s statement mischaracterized “events and omits key details, and fails to respond to the most troubling actions of his department.”

He said, “Nowhere did he mention the photograph that was taken of my constitutionally-protected legislative priorities, nor did he mention the three agents wearing work clothes that returned to my office without advance notice for further questioning regarding the initial entry.”

Rep. Louie Gohmert also spoke out this week about federal law enforcement monitoring his constituent mail. Two letters arrived between January and February at his congressional office in Washington marked with Justice Department stamps that indicated both pieces were opened at the DOJ before arriving at his Capitol office.

“It is gravely concerning that since Congressional mail is constitutionally protected under the Speech and Debate Clause of the Constitution, it could be routed, intentionally or not, through the highly partisan DOJ. This is felonious behavior,” he said, noting that the Supreme Court “made it clear that the Department of Justice cannot even use a search warrant to search a Representative’s mail and office.”

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.