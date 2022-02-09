The Republican Governors Association has rolled out a new advertisement on behalf of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the hopes of boosting his reelection bid.

“Under Joe Biden: out of control spending, skyrocketing inflation, an invasion on the southern border,” the narrator says in the ad. “But Georgia has a proven conservative leader fighting back: Governor Brian Kemp.”

“Kemp cut taxes, creating one of America’s fastest-growing economies and good-paying jobs,” the narrator says. “And Governor Kemp sent the National Guard to the border to help stop the illegal drugs flooding into our communities.”

Mr. Kemp faces a primary challenge from former Sen. David Perdue. Mr. Perdue has the support of former President Donald Trump, who has criticized Mr. Kemp for not backing his unsubstantiated stolen election claims.

Mr. Kemp‘s primary race is shaping up to be a major test of Mr. Trump’s influence over the GOP.

Mr. Trump endorsed Mr. Kemp in his successful 2018 gubernatorial bid against Democrat Stacey Abrams. But the relationship soured after Mr. Kemp infuriated Mr. Trump by certifying his state’s results in the 2020 election and pushing back against Mr. Trump’s stolen election claims.

Mr. Perdue, who lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a 2021 runoff election, says he would not have certified the results.

Mr. Kemp is in store for a rematch with Ms. Abrams in the general election if he can survive the primary battle.

“Governor Brian Kemp has been a conservative, results-driven fighter for all Georgians throughout his time in office,” said Dave Rexrode, executive director of the Republican Governors Association.

Mr. Kemp enjoys an early fundraising lead in the race. He pulled in more than $7.4 million between July 1 and Jan. 31 and has more than $12.7 million in the bank.

Mr. Perdue entered the race in early December and had raised $1.1 million as of Jan. 31.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.