Dozens of Republican lawmakers are calling on President Biden to take a cognitive test to prove he is fit to be the nation’s commander in chief.

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas sent to the White House a letter co-signed by 37 other Republicans, saying Mr. Biden is showing some signs of mental decline — as defined by the Alzheimer’s Association — and should take a test to show that is not the case.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President,” the letter reads. “They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander-in-Chief.”

“They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader,” it states. “To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

Mr. Jackson, who previously served as White House physician under President Trump, said Mr. Biden’s behavior has been suspicious and highlighted how he recently called Fox News Peter Doocey “a stupid son of a b——” on a live microphone.

Mr. Trump faced questions about his mental state from Democrats. He defended his mental fitness, saying he aced a Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) exam that he apparently took to measure his cognitive capabilities.

In the letter, Mr. Jackson and fellow Republicans said Mr. Biden should follow in Mr. Trump’s footsteps by taking the same test.

“As such, we encourage you to follow the example set by President Trump, by undergoing a cognitive test as soon as possible and immediately making the results available for the American people,” the letter says.

Mr. Trump provided insight into what the test entails during an interview with Fox News medical contributor Marc Siegel. He said it includes 30 or 35 questions, the first questions are “very easy,” and the “last questions are much more difficult.”

“It’s like, you’ll go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say, ‘Could you repeat that?’” Mr. Trump said. “So I said, ‘Yeah.’ So it’s, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ OK, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points.”

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.