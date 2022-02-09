An elderly man skating on a frozen reservoir in Northern California died Saturday when the ice broke, sending him and five other skaters into the water, authorities said.

The body of William Smallfield, 72, was found 37 feet underwater at the Stampede Reservoir just north of Lake Tahoe, according to CBS Sacramento.

Mr. Smallfield was reported to have been the furthest away from the main party of eight skaters. He went under the water and visual contact was lost, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a statement.

First responders transported one person to Tahoe Forest Hospital. He was released later that day, having suffered a dislocated shoulder.

The Truckee Fire Protection District, which assisted in the recovery, gave a warning about potentially unsafe ice conditions.

“It is impossible to know the safety and stability of the ice, especially with the recent warmer temperatures,” Truckee officials wrote in a Facebook post.

