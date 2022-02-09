Slovakia’s parliament has approved a defense treaty with the United States, as Russia continues massing troops along its border with Ukraine and staging naval exercises in the Black Sea region.

The 150-seat National Council of the Slovak Republic passed the Defense Cooperation Agreement in a 79-60 vote on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

It will allow the U.S. to use two Slovak air force bases for 10 years. A NATO member, Slovakia will receive $100 million from the U.S. for modernization efforts at the bases, the AP reported.

The bilateral agreement has been in negotiations since 2018, and is a standard practice between NATO allies. So far, 23 member countries have concluded such agreements with the U.S., according to Slovakia’s Foreign Ministry. (NATO has a total of 30 members.)

“Enhancing defense cooperation with the main guarantor of our security, especially in the time of deepening uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, is a natural step for the Slovak Republic,” Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said in a statement.

