The State Department has approved the sale of about $70 million worth of multiple launch rocket systems and support equipment to Jordan.

Jordan wants to buy 114 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) rockets along with 114 practice rockets. The purchase request includes support equipment, technical and logistics support, and other related elements, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” the agency said Tuesday in a statement.

The sale will provide Jordan with a long-range precision artillery support capability that will “significantly improve U.S.-Jordan interoperability” and provide for the defense of vital installations.

Jordan will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces, but the sale won’t alter the overall balance of power in the region, State Department officials said.

Dallas-based Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control will be the principal contractor for the sale.

“There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale,” State Department officials said.

