Former President Donald Trump accused the top Senate Republican of failing to represent the Republican Party in what has become a regular criticism against party leaders who did not help him challenge the 2020 election.

Mr. Trump, in an email blast to the media, said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “does not speak for the Republican Party and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters.”

The former president issued the criticism a day after Mr. McConnell criticized the Republican National Committee for censuring two Republicans who serve on a Democrat-led panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, on Tuesday, called the attack “a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next.”

It was a rare and noteworthy use of the word “insurrection.” which is used almost exclusively by Democrats to describe the riot.

Mr. Trump has defended many of the Jan. 6 protesters but not those who acted violently. He has said that many of those charged in the riot have been treated unfairly and he would consider pardoning some of them if he returns to the White House.

Mr. Trump has also lashed out at Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, two Republicans who voted to impeach him and who now sit on the Democrats’ Jan 6 committee.

The former president has often clashed with Mr. McConnell, accusing him of weak leadership. The attacks intensified after Mr. McConnell publicly blamed Mr. Trump for inciting the riot.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump said Mr. McConnell should have done more to help challenge the presidential election results, which Mr. Trump believes were fraudulent due to election irregularities.

“If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed,” Mr. Trump wrote.

Mr. McConnell usually ignores Mr. Trump’s criticisms.

