An Arlington judge issued an order Tuesday that temporarily blocks Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s ban on mask mandates in seven school districts.

The temporary injunction from Arlington Circuit Judge Louise M. DiMatteo means districts in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City, Prince William County and Richmond schools can leave their mask requirements in place while lawsuits filed by the districts are resolved.

Mr. Youngkin signed an order shortly after his January inauguration that allows parents to choose whether their children wear face masks. The Republican governor ran on a platform of giving parents a bigger say in education.

The order sparked a number of lawsuits beyond the seven districts under the DiMatteo order. A group of Chesapeake parents who oppose Mr. Youngkin’s decision to ban mask mandates sued, though the Virginia Supreme Court dismissed their lawsuit on Monday.

WTOP reports the Loudoun County School Board opted to stick by its mask mandate, prompting parents to challenge it in court, saying the board defies the governor.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.