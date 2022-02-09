Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference this month, giving President Biden’s deputy a big platform as Russia threatens to invade Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday.

Ms. Harris will attend the forum Feb. 18-20.

The annual conference is considered one of the most important meetings of its kind and brings together hundreds of experts and officials from dozens of countries to discuss international security policy.

“Building on the Biden-Harris Administration’s intensive engagement with European allies and partners, the vice president’s engagements in Munich will demonstrate our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies, reaffirm our shared interest in upholding the principles that have underpinned European peace and security since World War II, and underscore our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said.

Mr. Biden has tasked Ms. Harris with a long list of high-profile duties — from fixing the migrant surge to protecting voting rights and promoting labor unions — as she tries to lift slumping approval ratings and an exodus of high-level staff last year.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.