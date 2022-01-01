Eric Adams was sworn into office as mayor of New York City in a Times Square ceremony just after midnight Saturday.

The Democrat faces steep challenges early in his tenure as the nation’s largest city grapples with rising crime rates and skyrocketing COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant despite sweeping mandates put in place to damper the spread.

But Mr. Adams’ message to the crowd at Times Square Friday night before being sworn in was one of hope.

“Even in the midst of COVID, in the midst of everything that we’re going through, this is a country where hope and opportunities is always, ever present,” he said according to the Associated Press.

“It’s just great when New York shows the entire country of how we come back,” he said. “We showed the entire globe what we’re made of. We’re unbelievable. This is an unbelievable city and, trust me, we’re ready for a major comeback because this is New York.”

A former New York City police captain, Mr. Adams is viewed as a more moderate alternative to his predecessor Bill de Blasio, also a Democrat, when it comes to fighting crime.

Amid raging debates over police reform in cities across the U.S., Mr. Adams pledged during his campaign to fight racism in the NYPD, while distancing himself from progressives who called for slashing police budgets.

But Mr. Adams is expected to align in many ways with Mr. de Blasio when it comes to battling COVID-19 in the city of close to 9 million.

Mr. de Blasio put in place sweeping measures aimed at curtailing the virus, including vaccine mandates for municipal and private sector employees, which Mr. Adams has said he will keep.

Mr. Adams has also said his team is studying whether to expand the mandates and that he plans to distribute face masks and rapid tests.

Shortly after being sworn in, Mr. Adams pledged to get to work early.

“Happy New Year, New York!,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m so excited about the future of the greatest city in the world, and humbled to be your Mayor.”

“Tonight, let’s (safely!) celebrate,” he wrote. “Tomorrow the work begins!”

- This story includes wire reports.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.