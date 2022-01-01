A Washington area suburb tallied its first homicide of 2022 on Saturday, just hours into the new year.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in Clinton, located in Prince George’s County, Maryland just outside of the nation’s capital city at 1:40 am Saturday.

Once on scene, they found an unresponsive adult male who had been shot. Police transported the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Violence in Washington and surrounding suburbs reached staggering heights in 2021.

A total of 227 people were killed in the District of Columbia last year, up 15% from 198 in 2020. Last year’s totals reached heights not seen in nearly two decades.

Prince George’s County reported 133 killings in 2021, up from 99 the year prior.

