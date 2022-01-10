A military jury at Fort Bragg, N.C., has cleared a paratrooper of all charges stemming from an August 2020 gunbattle at a checkpoint in northeastern Syria against troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Sgt. 1st Class Robert Nicoson was charged with three counts of obstructing justice, one count of communicating threats and two counts each of reckless endangerment and failing to obey an order.

The battle occurred in a section of Syria where U.S. troops have been engaged in operations against remnants of the Islamic State and securing lucrative oil wells in the area. Prosecutors said U.S. troops were told to remain more than a mile from any Syrian-manned checkpoints but defense witnesses testified that the directive was not a “black and white” order, Sgt. Nicolson’s attorney told the military publication Army Times after the verdict was announced.

He was accused of threatening to kill the pro-regime fighters at the checkpoint if they didn’t allow his unit through. But U.S. officials said at the time of the incident that Americans had been cleared to move through the checkpoint, according to Army Times.

The U.S. troops came under fire from the vicinity of the checkpoint. A Syrian fighter was killed and at least two others were wounded in the return of gunfire. There were no U.S. casualties.

The combat-experienced jury also cleared Sgt. Nicoson of allegations that he later ordered any video of the incident to be erased.

“Sgt. First Class Nicoson, and his family, continue to be humbled and thankful to those that have supported him and stood by his side,” said his attorney, San Diego-based lawyer Phillip Stackhouse.

