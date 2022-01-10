The Chinese port city of Tianjin is in partial lockdown as authorities try to stamp out a number of COVID-19 cases as part of extreme efforts to stiff-arm the coronavirus before the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Tianjin’s total population of 14 million is subject to testing after officials found 40 cases over the weekend, an amount that would seem like a triumph in coronavirus-riddled countries elsewhere.

However, the communist government is taking a stringent approach to any infection and locking down parts of Tianjin.

Some families are limited to having one member go out for groceries, while bus and train links with Beijing — about 70 miles away — have been suspended, according to ABC News.

The Olympics start Feb. 4, so authorities are on high alert as the virus pops up in new places. Infections in the central Chinese city of Anyang were traced to a person who traveled from Tianjin.

Also, millions of people in the cities of Xi’an and Yuzhou are on lockdown.

Beijing’s traffic authorities told citizens on Sunday that cars carrying foreigners to Olympic events will have special lanes. They said people should not approach vehicles, even to help in a case of an accident, and should allow professionals to arrive.

