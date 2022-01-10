The China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization said the regional security pact is prepared to act in Kazakhstan, fueling concerns China may join Russia in sending troops to the troubled Central Asian nation in a bid to exploit the recent unrest for its own ends.

The eight-country SCO, formed by China in 2001, vowed to extend assistance to Kazakhstan “if there is a corresponding request from Kazakhstan‘s relevant body,” the official Russian news agency TASS reported.

The statement implies China could send troops or security forces to Kazakhstan, contrary to Beijing’s oft-stated policy of opposing interference in the internal affairs of other nations. Kazakhstan was a charter member of the 20-year-old alliance.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quick to credit his troops with helping restore order and preserve the authoritarian regime in Kazakhstan following a week’s worth of unrest from what he described as a terrorist uprising backed by foreign powers.

Shops have begun reopening as traffic returned to Almaty, Kazakhstan’s biggest city, the Reuters news agency reported. Cleaning crews are continuing to remove debris from the streets, still littered with the hulks of burnt-out cars, after security forces violently confronted anti-government protesters last week.

For the first time since Wednesday, the internet was turned on for several hours. Meanwhile, the area near the mayor’s office was under the control of security forces. Police searched cars at checkpoints, Reuters said.

Sharing long borders with landlocked Kazakhstan, both China and Russia appear poised to exploit the situation to greater geopolitical ends.

Rick Fisher, a China military affairs analyst, said China joining Russia in suppressing protests in Kazakhstan would provide a preview of a new China-dominated world order he called “Pax Sinica.”

“Pax Sinica promises a world in which China is able to project military power globally and instantly to protect a growing array of client dictatorships from the will of their oppressed peoples,” said Mr. Fisher, a senior fellow with the International Assessment and Strategy Center, a think tank.

China has been developing such intervention capabilities for its new People’s Liberation Army ground force light- and medium-weight armored brigades well suited for airlift by increasing numbers of PLA Air Force Xian Y-20 heavy airlifters, he said. A fleet of 20 Y-20 transports could move 1,000 Chinese troops and 40 armored vehicles and would be “more than enough to massacre spontaneous unarmed protesters,” Mr. Fisher said.

“This will be the acme of Pax Sinica,” he said.

SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said in a statement Friday that “maintaining internal stability and social harmony in the republic of Kazakhstan as a member state of the SCO is one of the key factors of peace and security in the region.”

“We count on the earliest possible stabilization of the situation, restoration of law and order and public security in the country, ensuring the rights and interests of all representatives of the multi-ethnic and multi-confessional people of Kazakhstan,” Mr. Zhang said in a statement.

In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry also said China is prepared to assist the Kazakhstan government of authoritarian leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of personal support Friday to the Tokayev regime, and Beijing issued a formal invitation to the embattled Kazakh leader to attend the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke by phone Monday with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Monday, China‘s state media reported. China has made major investments in the Kazakh economy in recent years.

“Mr. Wang said the sudden unrest in Kazakhstan shows that the situation in Central Asia still faces severe challenges and proves once again that some external forces do not want peace and tranquility in the region,” according to a summary of the meeting by the state-controlled Global Times. “He also stressed China will ensure the safety and smooth operation of major China-Kazakhstan joint projects, and China believes that Kazakhstan will earnestly safeguard the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in the country.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday that China “is ready to work with Kazakhstan to enhance cooperation between law enforcement and security departments, strengthen bilateral cooperation against external interference, uphold the two countries’ political system[s] and political power security, forestall and foil any attempt at instigating ‘color revolution,’ and jointly oppose the interference and infiltration of any external force,” Mr. Wang said.

Protests broke out in Kazakhstan Jan. 2 over price increases for fuel in the western part of the country, and escalated into mass anti-regime riots and attacks on government buildings. The government reported that 164 people were killed in a government crackdown.

With some 2,500 paratroopers already sent to Kazakhstan, Mr. Putin was quick to take credit for the relative calm that seemed to prevail Monday. Russian forces were sent to Kazakhstan last week at the head of a regional peacekeeping mission to protect “strategic facilities” following violent demonstrations that resulted in public buildings being ransacked and torched.

The deployment of the Russian military forces into Kazakhstan is occurring at the same time Moscow has been engaged in a tense standoff with the West over massing troops along its border with Ukraine.

Mr. Putin on Monday embraced the Kazakh regime’s description of the protests as provoked by unnamed outside agitators and hailed the apparent victory of the government in suppressing the unrest.

“Of course, we understand the events in Kazakhstan are not the first and far from the last attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of our states from the outside,” Mr. Putin said, according to Reuters.

Moscow has said they would offer military assistance to leaders of other former Soviet states facing similar uprisings. Mr. Putin told a virtual summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization — an alliance of ex-Soviet states that dispatched Russian and allied troops to Kazakhstan — that the mission in Kazakhstan prevented the “complete degradation of the internal situation” there and blocked terrorists, looters “and other criminal elements.”

Mr. Tokayev told the fellow CSTO leaders on the same virtual call that his government had survived what he called “an attempted coup d’etat.”

“Under the guise of spontaneous protests, a wave of unrest broke out,” he said. “It became clear that the main goal was to undermine the constitutional order and to seize power.”

— This article was based in part on wire service reports.

