Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is returning to the Pentagon Monday morning, a week after he was sidelined for testing positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Austin remained at his home in quarantine after exhibiting mild symptoms.

The most senior member of the Biden Cabinet to test positive for the virus, Mr. Austin last met with the president on Dec. 21, Pentagon officials said.

“Secretary Austin is grateful for the efficacy of the vaccines he was administered. He knows that they rendered much less severe the effects of the virus,” chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Although he has been cleared to return, the defense secretary will continue to observe CDC guidelines and Pentagon protocols when it comes to masking, social distancing and meetings, Mr. Kirby said.

“We know of no other senior Pentagon leaders who have contracted the virus at this time,” he said.

Mr. Austin retained his legal authority as defense secretary during the time he remained at in-home quarantine, Pentagon officials said.

“My fully vaccinated status — and the booster I received in early October — have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been,” Mr. Austin said. “And I am grateful for that.”

