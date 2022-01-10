Doctors say it is possible for people to be diagnosed with COVID-19 and influenza, but it doesn’t mean the viruses have mingled into a superbug or that it will make someone twice as sick.

The phenomenon, dubbed “flurona” by some, has been reported by health agencies from Los Angeles to Israel, as well as anecdotal accounts from people such as “Duck Dynasty” reality TV star Sadie Robertson.

But doctors said it is not a huge surprise as the world sees an uptick in flu cases after an incredibly mild season last year, when people were staying apart more stringently as part of coronavirus protocols.

“Co-infections with COVID and other respiratory viruses, including influenza, have always occurred. With influenza, a co-infection would be most likely in someone not vaccinated against influenza,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Public health officials say COVID-19 has been known to be associated with co-infections, including bacterial and fungal infections, and persons who are not vaccinated against the new disease are most likely to feel sick from a co-infection with flu.

Maria van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization, warned Monday against using terms like flurona, saying it implies a combination of the viruses and “this is not happening.” She said it wouldn’t be shocking to see both pathogens afflicting the same person.

“With more people mixing with limited use of public health & social measures, PLUS circulation of flu & COVID-19, we will see co-infection occurring,” she tweeted.

Ms. van Kerkhove posted a study by Chinese researchers that found infection with both COVID-19 and the flu had no impact on mortality, suggesting patients weren’t succumbing to more severe disease from the simultaneous attack on the body.

“Duck Dynasty’s” Ms. Robertson reported in an Instagram post feeling “exhausted” after starting off the year with “FLURONA.” She also said a rat invasion of her home had made the situation worse.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.