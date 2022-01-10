Former Sen. David Perdue outlined a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” Monday, hoping concerns around parental involvement in school and COVID-19 shutdowns will help him win the governor’s seat in Georgia after education resonated for voters in last year’s contests.

The Republican, who lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in the 2020 election, said the nine principles are based on a similar proposal from Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican.

Mr. Perdue’s list calls for full disclosure of what’s being taught in school, who is teaching or presenting the material, and information around school funding. It allows parents to collect more records on safety and visit the school to check in on their children during school hours.

Under the proposal, parents would be able to sue for relief if schools did not uphold certain rights.

He is highlighting the issue after the GOP latched onto concerns that schools were too slow to reopen amid the pandemic and that a form of race-based instruction, often labeled as critical race theory, was dividing classrooms.

“The woke left is making a sustained effort to shut parents out of schools, and we need to fight back. Our kids’ futures are at stake in this election. Schools have shut down, and kids have fallen further and further behind on our current governor’s watch,” Mr. Perdue said. “A Parents’ Bill of Rights will create more transparency in our school systems and empower parents to be involved in their children’s education. What’s being taught in our schools should not be a secret.”

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tapped into education in his successful race in November against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who tried to win back his old job but failed to win enough suburban voters, especially White women.

Mr. Perdue is hoping to repeat the pattern as former President Donald Trump’s preferred candidate against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who plans to seek reelection.

If he wins the GOP primary, Mr. Perdue would likely square off with Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives who is championing Democratic efforts to overhaul voting rights.

